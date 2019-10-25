Friday October 25, 2019 - Gilgil MP, Martha Wangari, has denied claims that her estranged husband, Peter Karanja, has a fixed home as he had indicated in his bail application.





The MP told the High Court judge, Daniel Ogembo, on Friday that Karanja, who is a suspect in the brutal murder of Dutch billionaire, Tob Cohen, does not own a home in Gilgil Town as he claimed in his pre-bail report.





Through her lawyer, George Kimani, Wangari noted that she solely owns the house and Karanja should not be given bail on grounds that he owns the said house.





“The said-house No. 063 in Gilgil Town is my property.”





“He [Karanja] has no right to claim occupancy or ownership of it.”





“Therefore, Karanja cannot persuade the court to free him on grounds that he has a fixed abode,” said Wangari in her affidavit.





More so, the MP denied having been married to Karanja who she calls an acquaintance, who wants to 'illegally' occupy her house.





“That is not true.”





“I have never been his wife,” said Wangari.





“He was an acquaintance, whom I have since parted ways with, and I can prove that,'' she added.





The Gilgil MP said that the only known residence Karanja can claim is that of his parents at Miti Mingia area in Gilgil.



