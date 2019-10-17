Thursday October 17, 2019 - Fidel Odinga’s widow, Lwam Gatachew Bekelle, has finally revealed the money she collects from her late husband’s rental properties.





In an affidavit sworn by her lawyer, Bekelle revealed the money she collects money from their properties in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.





She dismissed claims that the properties are owned by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga.





Bekelle also dismissed claims that her late husband sired twins with Phoebe Akinyi saying the woman is an opportunist who is supported by the Odinga family to defraud of her inheritance.





“I survive on a million shillings only a month but they still want to frustrate me when I have their grandson.”





“My in-laws are swimming in wealth and still want to take the little I have.”





“Fidel only had this boy and any other woman masquerading to have his kid is a liar and an opportunist.”





“Time will tell.”





“Prove my late husband is the biological father and am ready to share the little I have anyway” Bekelle said.





Bekelle made the statement even as the court ordered the twins to be subjected to a DNA test to establish whether they were sired by Fidel Odinga.





Fidel Odinga died in 2015.



