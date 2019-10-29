Tuesday October 29, 2019 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has sent emissaries to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, seeking his help.





The embattled Governor begged Raila to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop the corruption cases facing him.





Last week, the Governor held private talks with Kiambu branch ODM officials where he prevailed upon them to facilitate his meeting with Raila.





However, the officials were non-committal only assuring him that they would do their best to reach out to Raila.





This came barely a week after Waititu was kicked out of the VIP podium in Mombasa during Mashujaa Day celebrations.





He has since denied that he was ever kicked out of the venue.





Uhuru appears to be avoiding the Governor due to corruption cases he is facing before court.





More trouble is on the way for the combative Governor after a lobby group started collecting signatures to petition his removal.





The exercise dubbed Okoa Kiambu, launched last week, seeks to collect the signatures which will eventually lead to a petition to kick the Governor out, should it sail through in the County Assembly as required under the law.



