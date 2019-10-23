Wednesday October 23, 2019 -Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has disclosed that he is seen an influx of visitors in his office after introducing plea bargaining agreements as an option to end lengthy corruption cases.





Haji noted that some top graft suspects had been to the office to explore the plea bargaining agreement.





"They come into my office every day, but I have laid out the bare minimum conditions that must be met before we agree on their request," DPP Haji stated.





However, the DPP indicated that he was not at liberty disclose much concerning his visitors due to confidentiality agreements that they had reached.





"I cannot tell you whether it is Waititu or any other person, but just know that they come to me," stated Haji.





In a case where a plea bargaining agreement is invoked, the suspects would have to pay thrice the amount of fines due to them, be jailed for not less than six months if found guilty, and step aside if they hold public office.





“A plea bargaining agreement is not going to be an issue where you cut deals so that you are off the hook. The first thing is that we want our money back, and then we are going to discuss sentencing,” the DPP said.





Among the graft suspects include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero , Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu , and Samburu Governor Moses Lenonkulaal .





The Kenyan DAILY POST







