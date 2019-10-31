Thursday October 31, 2019 - Church leaders are among the 86 people under investigations by the DCI for participating in cultic activities.





This follows the murder of a Catholic priest who is said to have been killed as a sacrifice to Illuminati.





Detectives swung into action after a book with names of suspected members of a cultic group emerged in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Catholic Priest Michael Kyengo.





One suspect in the murder, Kavinya Mwangagi, in whose house in Embu the book was found, has since confessed to killing the priest as a sacrifice to the South African-based cult named Illuminati Official Club.





He told the police that he murdered the priest, possibly, with another suspect in custody named Michael Muthini Mutunga, so that he could be wealthy.





The police have also identified Nairobi, Embu, Kitui and Kericho as the breeding grounds for the cultic activities, and have also questioned politicians suspected to be involved.





“We have had so many deaths out of cultism.”





“They include those where children or kin are dying because they don’t believe in conventional medicine,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.





In Nairobi, the police have realized that students are being lured into a cultic group dubbed Young Blud Saints, with a promise of glamorous lifestyles.



