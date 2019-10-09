Wednesday October 9, 2019 -Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga's is in the eye of the storm over corruption allegations.





This is after his luxury vehicle was among the 18 luxury cars that were seized by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over fraudulent registration allegations.





The DCI established that 444 vehicles are in the country without having their duties paid or they were simply stolen.





The crackdown has resulted in the nabbing of Raila's Range Rover with registration KCS 002D.





The detectives are also probing if it's the former Premier or if it was donated by his supporters for campaign purposes.





This is after no results came out regarding the vehicle's registration particulars during a search at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).





Also being sought over the same allegations are high-end vehicles belonging to Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, Kuria West MP Mathias Robi and George Theuri (Embakasi West).





Also on the police radar is a Range Rover associated with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa which was nabbed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in 2016.





A Range Rover belonging to Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirichi's husband, which has a questionable registration number, is also being sought for investigations.





The detectives have established that the vehicle whose registration number KCC 241 P has an alternative number of GKA 702.





Of the 444 vehicles, are Mercedes Benz (94), Toyotas (224), Range Rovers (64), one Porsche, two Volvos, Volkswagens (4), Nissan (22) and Subaru (26).





The Kenyan DAILY POST



