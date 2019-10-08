Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Police have launched a manhunt for a city pastor who was busted on Tuesday morning with drunk underage girls in his house in Githurai 44, Nairobi.





The rogue pastor identified as Meshack, the owner of the Miracle Time Christian Church, is reported to have taken the 13 underage girls on a night-long drinking spree.





Some of the girls were overly drunk and when interrogated, they said they had been invited to the pastor’s house for a birthday party where they were given alcohol.





The randy pastor is also thought to have sexually assaulted some of the girls after neighbors recovered used condoms from the house.





The pastor managed to escape when angry parents stormed the house while two men found in the house were arrested and detained at Kasarani Police Station.





See photos of some of the minors rescued from the rogue pastor’s house below.