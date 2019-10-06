Sunday October 6, 2019 -Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has banned politicians from donating money in cash to churches.





Speaking at the Catholic National Shrine in Subukia, Nakuru County, where they held their annual National Prayer Day, the bishops came up with the strict rules to curb the menace involving church donations to make sure that donations made to their churches were done appropriately.





According to KCCB Chairperson Archbishop Phili Anyolo, donations made by politicians and well-wishers would only be made via banks or mobile money transfer.





Any cash donations would therefore not be accepted by the church as it would be difficult to account for it.





Anyolo also stressed that all bishops would be required to make a record of every donation made into their churches.





All ongoing projects would also be included in the records, with clergymen being tasked with documenting all work done by the church.





Well-wishers' with gifts of more than Ksh 50,000 would need to notify the church asking for permission and direction on how to go about it.





The bishops also banned all political activities on the pulpit, citing that the church was a place of worship and not a campaign platform.





