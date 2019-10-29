Tuesday October 29, 2019

-Kenya Power and Lighting Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Bernard Ngugi as the new Chief Executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.





“We believe that Mr Ngugi will see the company through an important stage of its development and growth as we work to diligently implement all our plans to strengthen the Company and the commercial aspects of our business,” said Kenya Power chairman Mahboub Maalim in a statement.





Prior to his appointment Ngugi was the head of procurement division based at Electricity House, Nairobi.





The appointment comes as the power monopoly looks to improve its financial position amid a streak of losses.





Mr Ngugi, an insider at the energy firm having served for more than three decades, takes over from Jared Othieno who has been the acting chief executive since July last year following the exit of CEO Ken Tarus.





Mr Tarus has been charged in court with conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.



