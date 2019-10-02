Wednesday, October 2, 2019

-Kisumu Governor, Anyang Nyong’o, has been accused of starving his staff whenever they go out for official duties.





According to well placed sources, the stingy Governor recently made his driver work without a single meal for a whole day.





Nyong’o made the driver chauffer him from Nairobi to Kisumu on an empty stomach.





The driver thought that the Governor would buy him lunch in Nakuru but they didn’t stop in the town to grab a bite.





He kept on moving while hoping that they would get to a hotel along the way and have a meal.





When they reached Kericho, the hungry driver was shocked after the Governor told him to pull by the roadside and instructed him to get some roast maize from a nearby trader.





He kept hoping his boss would buy him a meal when they get to the County.





However, when they reached the County, Nyong’o dismissed the poor driver and told him the roasted maize was enough food for the day.



