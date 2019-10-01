Tuesday October 1, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto is still reeling in shock after Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, officially cut ties with him after joining his camp from ODM some time back.





This comes even Jumwa went on rampage, attacking and badmouthing Raila Odinga after she joined Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team.





Jumwa officially ditched Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team and vowed to vigorously campaign for ODM’s Bernard Okoth Imran for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the upcoming November 7th by-election.





She attended the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting at County Hall chaired by Party Leader H.E. Raila Odinga.





During the meeting, Imran was also introduced to members.





Until the meeting today, the Malindi MP had vowed to support Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid, urging Raila to retire gracefully from politics.





She had also accused Raila’s ODM party of lacking internal democracy by targeting those with divergent opinion.



