Sunday, October 27, 2019

-It was a day full of shock and drama during a burial after a coffin directed mourners to the home of the person responsible for the death of the deceased.





The coffin kept pointing to the direction of the murderer’s home after rituals were performed on the deceased’s body.





A video spotted by The Kenyan DAILY POST shows hundreds of mourners following the coffin that had been carried on shoulders by a group of mourners, patiently waiting to see where it will direct them.





After a long wait, the coffin finally directed them to the home of the suspected murderer.

Mourners bayed for the blood of the suspected murderer by throwing stones and threatening to torch his house after the coffin directed them to his home, giving signs that he was the one responsible for the death of the deceased.





The incidence happened in Zambia where witchcraft is rampant.





