Friday, October 4, 2019 - A few months ago, NTV anchor and senior investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, walked down the aisle for the second time in a private wedding attended by close friends and family members.





Okari’s new marriage caught many Kenyans unaware because he had been keeping his love-life under wraps after his first marriage to Betty Kyallo flopped.





Little is known about his beautiful Kamba wife, Joy, who also prefers to keep her life private.





All what we know is that she is a God fearing woman and a worship leader in one of the city’s churches.





She is also a good cook.





Joy posted a photo of the delicious food that she prepared for her husband and we can confirm she is a good cook.





She even cooks brown Ugali, something that slay queens like Betty Kyallo cannot do.





See photo of the delicious meal she prepared.