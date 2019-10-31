Thursday, October 31, 2019

-A Kenyan man has taken to social media and exposed his evil wife who wiped his house clean with the help of her mother and moved out of their matrimonial home to start a new life.





According to Lewis Kaburu, his wife escaped with items worth Ksh 200,000 after a small misunderstanding when he left for work and when he came back, he found an empty house.





Lewis painfully narrated how he has done a lot of things for his wife including paying dowry for her and giving her comfortable life but she ended up disappointing him.





The jilted man has described his wife as the most stupid lady on earth.





See posts.









Here are photos of Lewis and his wife during happy times.





See photos when he was paying dowry for her.



