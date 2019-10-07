Monday October 7, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has sensationally accused Youth and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary, Rachael Shebesh, of regrouping the outlawed Mungiki sect ahead of the 2022 political battle between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking in his constituency, Sudi wondered why President Uhuru Kenyatta recruited Shebesh to Government, adding that he's only good at 'prostitution in Koinange Street'.





"People like Shebesh lost touch with people.”





“She's busy regrouping Mungiki.”





“Should anything happen, she should be held responsible.”





“I don't know why she was recruited to government," he said.





"I want President Uhuru Kenyatta to help us by sacking her.”





“She's only good at prostitution and her office should be Koinange.”





“We can't allow her to resurrect Mungiki," he added.





The second term MP also insisted that Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi is inciting Kenyans.





He asked those supporting the handshake to do it with honesty.





Last week, Shebesh held a meeting with former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, at her house, where she pledged to support youths to invest in business.



