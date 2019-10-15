0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Tuesday, October 15, 2019-This naughty woman used a beer bottle in a night club to show what she is capable of doing in between the sheets.

Using the beer  bottle to represent a man-hood, she softly licked the bottle  and inserted it in her mouth  ,leaving starved hyenas fantasizing.

Those who have spotted the video have praised the lady’s skills, terming her a sex goddess.

Just imagine what this beauty is capable of doing to men  in between the sheets.

Watch the video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top