Wednesday October 16, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has for once admitted that being a Governor of Nairobi is not an easy task as he had imagined.





For months now, chaos have rocked City Hall, with Sonko often sacking and suspending workers over incompetence with the assembly also sabotaging Speaker Beatrice Elachi.





On Wednesday, Sonko asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and save him from cartels, who he accuses of frustrating his Government.





According to Sonko, a number of workers are enjoying goodwill from powerful cartels who he did not, however, mention by names during his address.





"These cartels have frustrated me Mr President.”





“I need your help to dismantle them.”





“They have frustrated operations here in,” Sonko said.





"Just the way you did at KRA, I need your support to handle these people.”





“Some of them have made it impossible for me to dismiss workers," Sonko added.





But Uhuru steered clearly off the debate, only cautioning Nairobi MCAs against frustrating Elachi, who has been at loggerheads with a number of them.





"Men respect women, don't go disrespecting them.”





“Go and seduce them slowly, if you succeed, well and good, if not look for another one," the President said.



