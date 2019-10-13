Sunday, October 13, 2019 - Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, has been embarrassed and humiliated on social media after she was allegedly caught having sex with award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid.





Apparently, Victoria and Wizkid used to have an affair while the Nigerian superstar was still in a relationship with one of his many baby mamas.





A twitter user who claims to be privy of the incident, revealed that the ‘Toto’ hit-maker was once forced to jump out of the window after she was busted in the act with Wizkid by the latter’s girlfriend.





Victoria has also been slated for talking ill of her former label, Chocolate City, after she parted ways with them.





On her part, Victoria hit-back stating that she ‘can sleep with whoever she wants, whenever and in whatever position she desires.’





See the posts below.



