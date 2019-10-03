Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Sex scandals and theft cases have rocked Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church.





Sister Emily Atieno, a worship leader at one of Prophet David Owuor’s church, has been ex-communicated from the Ministry because of co-habiting with a man.





A memo was sent to church members informing them that Sister Emily is no longer a member of the church after she engaged in a sexual sin.





She is not supposed to step in any of the churches that belong to the controversial prophet.





Apparently, Owour has banned female congregants from his church who are in the worship team from having any sexual contact with men.





The lady was ex-communicated after the church leaders found out that she has been co-habiting with a man.





A 17 year old high school student who is a keyboardist has also been ex-communicated after it was found out that he has several girlfriends.





He has been accused of recruiting young boys and girls into sexual immorality.





He has also been accused of theft.





He reportedly stole a phone belonging to a fellow church member during a crusade in Kitengela.





Here’s what the full memo read.





RE: EXCOMMUNICATION OF EMILY ATIENO FROM THE GLORIOUS MINISTRY OF REPENTANCE & HOLINESS

----------------------------------------





This is to inform all that Sister Emily Atieno who served as a worshipper at Athi River Main Altar has been excommunicated from the Ministry with immediate effect.





This is due to sexual sin.





Emily stands her ground in her decision to cohabit with a man.





She, therefore, will no longer serve as a worshipper and must not enter any of the Altars in this Glorious Ministry of the LORD.





Thank you



Bishop Caroline Oremo





Athi River



Cc. Deputy Archbishop Major General rtd. George Kyaka

Pastor Mary Lilian

_____________________________

RE: EXCOMMUNICATION OF WILLIAM WESLEY ALSO KNOWN AS JOHN





THIS TO NOTIFY ALL THAT THE ABOVE NAMED PERSON, 17yrs OLD FORM 2 STUDENT AT MAGEREZA SEC. SCHOOL HAS HITHERTO BEEN A KEYBOARDIST AT NOONKOPIR ALTAR.





AFTER THOROUGH INVESTIGATION THE FOLLOWING HAS BEEN FOUND OUT ABOUT HIM:





1. HE IS SEXUALLY IMMORAL WITH NUMEROUS GIRLFRIENDS SOME WITH WHO HE SHAMELESSLY EXPRESSES PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION IN THE EYES OF EVERYONE.





2. HE IS A MATCHMAKER RECRUITING YOUNG BOYS AND GIRLS INTO SEXUAL IMMORTALITY.





3. HE IS A CUNNING THIEF STEALING FROM CHURCH MEMBERS LATEST CASE IS STEALING A PHONE FROM A BROTHER JUST THIS LAST SATURDAY DURING A CRUSADE AT KITENGELA.





HE IS THEREFORE FORTHWITH EXCOMMUNICATED FROM THIS GLORIOUS MINISTRY OF REPENTANCE AND HOLINESS.





LET ALL BE NOTIFIED THAT HE IS CURRENTLY ON THE RUN AND IF FOUND SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY ARRESTED FOR THEFT.





BISHOP ERIC OGUTA



Presiding Bishop Kitengela Region.





