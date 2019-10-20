Sunday, October 20, 2019- A senior police officer has been arrested and interdicted after she lost the keys to a container in which the 2019 and KCPE and KCSE are stored.





Ms. Elizabeth Karitu, the Lukenya Assistant County Commissioner Ms. Elizabeth Karitu was arrested on Saturday night and taken to Parklands police station.





Confirming the incident, Machakos County Commissioner Elizabeth Maina stated that the container is under tight security despite the incident.





“She claims she went to Avenue Hospital in Nairobi and when she returned she found her car had been broken into and her handbag, which contained the keys, missing”. Stated Ms. Maina.





She added that “Security has been beefed up where the container is and efforts made with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to replace the padlock immediately”.





Below is the photo of the assistant county commissioner who has been interdicted.



