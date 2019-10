"Kamanda and Shebesh are playing their own Nairobi politics, well aware that it is run by the Luos and Kikuyus. Therefore, they need the backing of Raila's supporters (Kamanda na Shebesh wanacheza siasa yao ya Nairobi. Wanajua siasa ya Nairobi inatawalwa na Wajaluo na Wakikuyu kwa hivyo wanahitaji wafuasi wa Raila)," said the lawmaker.