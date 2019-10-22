Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - High end city prostitute, Huddah Monroe, who disguises herself as a socialite and businesslady, has advised Kenyan women to utilize the goldmine that is in between their legs.





Through her Instagram stories, Huddah told women who keep borrowing money from men like beggars to sell their bodies and then save that money to start a business instead of being parasites.





“If you are a woman, stop borrowing 24/7. Go sell that pussy. Save the money and start selling groceries.” She posted.





According to Huddah, nothing in this world is free, you must work hard for it.





Huddah is among Kenyan celebrities who have made a lot of money through prostitution.





Majority of her clients include wealthy fraudsters and drug dealers from West Africa.