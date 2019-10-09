Wednesday, October 9, 2019- A foreign tourist having good time in one of the famous tourists’ attraction centers in Nairobi has angered Kenyans with her ‘ignorant’ post on social media.





The tourist took to twitter to post a short video on her experience at the famous Giraffe Manor in Nairobi stating that ‘Nairobi is in Africa’





“Hello Twitter world, hope you all are having a nice day. This place: Nairobi, Africa,” she captioned the short video.





Her post rubbed Kenyans on twitter, who are known to be unforgiving, the wrong way, and they decided to educate her that Nairobi is in Kenya and ‘not in Africa’





See her post and reactions below.







