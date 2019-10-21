Monday October 21, 2019

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the real father of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





According to hospital's records, President Uhuru Kenyatta was born in 26 October 1961. His parents were late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.





But according to Miguna Miguna, Mama Ngina slept with Njee Muturi who was Kenyatta’s personal aide and Uhuru was born.





“In conclusion, Kamau Ngegi a.k.a Jomo Kenyatta, was past 75 years old and in jail in Lodwar when Ngina Muhoho became pregnant and later gave birth to Uhuru Muigai who bore a striking resemblance to Ngegi's aide Harun Muturi Njee. Overthrow all the ILLEGITIMATE rulers of Kenya,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





To cements this, Miguna said Uhuru hired younger Njee Muturi as a Solicitor General because he knows he is part of Muturi’s lineage.



