“In conclusion, Kamau Ngegi a.k.a Jomo Kenyatta, was past 75 years old and in jail in Lodwar when Ngina Muhoho became pregnant and later gave birth to Uhuru Muigai who bore a striking resemblance to Ngegi's aide Harun Muturi Njee. Overthrow all the ILLEGITIMATE rulers of Kenya,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.