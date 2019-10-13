Sunday October 13, 2019 -Mariam Kighenda and Amanda Mutheu, who perished in the Likoni Ferry accident that happened on Sunday, September 29, will not be laid to rest in Mombasa despite them living in the Coast.





According to Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana's Personal Assistant, Mariam and her daughter will be transported to the county for burial and buried in Makueni.





"The media did not mention this. We are here with the governor (Kivutha Kibwana) who is consoling the family members," Mbondo affirmed while visiting Joseph Wambua who lost his wife and child in the tragedy.





He went ahead to disclose that the governor would also help in the burial plans.





"Actually they will be buried in Makueni, as the husband is from our county," Mbondo mention as he stressed that it was important for Kenyans to know where the family came from.





After the bodies were retrieved from the Ocean of Friday, The Navy, led by Major General Franklin Mghalu paid their last respects.





Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was also present as friends and family of the deceased participated by throwing flowers into the ocean.





