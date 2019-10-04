Friday, October 4, 2019 - Anslem Madubuko, the husband of Kenyan gospel songstress, Emmy Kosgey, is one of the richest pastors in Nigeria.





Madubuko lives a lavish lifestyle thanks to the tithes and offerings he receives from his congregants who flock his expansive church in Lagos that has more than 3 services everyday.





The famous man of God is not afraid to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media and show the world how he is enjoying the finer things in life.





He posted a photo of his gold-furnished bed where he enjoys “private affairs” with his youthful wife, Emmy.





See how the bed looks like.