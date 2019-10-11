Friday, October 11, 2019

-The bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her four year old daughter have finally been retrieved after 13 days search.





Miriam drowned in the ocean with her daughter after their car slid off the ferry in the Likoni Channel.





Kenya Navy officers and private divers from South Africa have been working relentlessly to retrieve the bodies after their car sank 70 metres deep in the ocean.





Miriam’s family has been camping in the Likoni Channel since the accident happened, clinging onto hope that the bodies of their loved ones will be retrieved.





They finally got a sigh of relief after the bodies were retrieved on Friday evening.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the bodies of Mariam and her daughter were found in tight embrace at the back seat of the retrieved car.





May their souls rest in eternal peace.



