Wednesday October 9, 2019 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has sensationally claimed that women are being raped during the ongoing evictions of illegal squatters in the Mau Forest Complex.





Venting on social media, Cheruiyot said squatters in Mau have undergone untold suffering since Friday when Kenya Forest Services (KFS) raided Sierra Leone, a small town in the area, and caused prodigious havoc.





He claimed the officers burnt houses, slaughtered goats belonging to the residents and did other embarrassing acts such as 'urinating' on flour meant for cooking.





He blamed Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko, and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, and called for urgent action to stop the inhumane evictions.





"CS Tobiko, Natembeya and KFS set up a lock down in Sierra leone, Narok South.”





“They kicked out media & KNHRC officials out of the area.”





“Women are being raped, homes burnt, goats slaughtered, Unga urinated on etc.”





“Something must give soonest," Cheruiyot posted.





However, Narok County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti, has denied rumours that security officers have been harassing squatters and demolishing their properties and termed the reports as propaganda.





“Maasai Mau restoration will go on as planned, but we want to put a human face to it.”





“I urge the public to disregard the false information making rounds in the media.”





“This is mere propaganda by individuals looking for reasons to politicise the Mau evictions,” said Kimiti.



