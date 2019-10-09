Wednesday October 9, 2019 – Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga, has revealed that he is always in contact with President Uhuru Kenyatta who often inquires about his campaigns in Kibra.





Speaking on Tuesday, Mariga said the Head of State who happens to be the Jubilee Party leader calls to check on his progress.





“You all know the person who gave me the Jubilee cap?”





“I was with a host of Jubilee MPs.”





“We sat down with the President and he told me during my campaigns I should talk to the Akiguyu community in Kibra and they will not fail to support me," Mariga told residents of Gatwikira in Kibra.





Mariga also revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is also assisting him in making sure that he wins the Kibra by-election slated for November 7th.





Mariga made these claims after nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, said Uhuru is not supporting Mariga in the Kibra by-election.





Kamanda said Uhuru supports ODM candidate, Imran Okoth.





Imran is the brother to late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth.





Ken succumbed to cancer in July this year.



