Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Business came to a standstill at Moi’s Bridge in Eldoret after a body of a college student was found dumped and body parts chopped off.





The student was raped and killed by a man identified as Mustafa Makinia, a serial murderer who reportedly killed another lady identified as Nancy recently.





Last week, the serial murderer indicated on his facebook page that he was troubled after finding out that the lady he was dating was a lesbian.





“God forgive me for dating a lesbian” this is the message he posted a week before he committed the heinous murder.





See his photo.