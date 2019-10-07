Monday October 7, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has told off Catholic Church bishops who banned him from donating money to Catholic Churches across the country.





On Saturday, the Kenya Conference of the Catholic Bishops (KCCB) banned cash donations in its worship centers in a bid to curb increasing cases of corruption.





But speaking at Mujwa Catholic Church in Central Imenti, Meru County, on Sunday, Ruto told the bishops not to think that they are special before God since even politicians are children of God.





“We come to church because we also worship God, we are leaders and politicians after, but we are Christians first.”





“And when we come here to church it is because we know God”





“Or you think we come for a walk in the church?”





“We have come to worship God.”





“We don’t come to church because of father.”





“We don’t come to church because of the bishop.”





“We don’t come to church because of a pastor, we come to church because of Christ whom we know,” Ruto said.





The DP further gave a biblical quotation to justify his church donations that have been the subject of criticism by his political nemesis.





He said giving to the church was not only through physical donations but also more of a spiritual rendering of hearts to Christ.





“Paul teaches us in the book of Acts 20:35 that blessed is the one giveth than one who receiveth.”





“That is the scripture,” he said.



