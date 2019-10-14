Monday October 14, 2019 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has sensationally claimed that DP William Ruto was engaged in night missions prior to the Kibra by-elections.





Speaking during a campaign rally, Junet stated that one of the DP's staffers was being used to ferry money to the constituency at night to bribe voters with.





"We know one of Ruto's workers, Farouk Kibet, whose work is to bring money at night to bribe voters with.”





“Do not accept.”





"Bribery is an electoral crime.”





“T.J. Kajwang has even confirmed that it is a crime, so do not entertain them," he stated.





Similar allegations were made by ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, while campaigning for his party's candidate, Eliud Owalo, saying that Ruto's residence was being misused as a campaign venue.





“IEBC has a tainted its image from the 2017 elections and they should wake up.”





“How comes Deputy President has forgotten that Karen residence is a State resource and should not be used for the campaign.”





“Why is IEBC silent when money is being dished out to all and sundry in Karen residence?”





“Ruto should know the house is built with public resources and not his personal resources.”





“We want Kibra polls to be free and fair, we don't want bribery,” Mudavadi stated.



