Monday October 28, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto promised residents of Kibra Constituency an array of goodies from the government if they elect Jubilee Party candidate, McDonald Mariga, in the upcoming by-election.





Speaking on Sunday, Ruto said the Government under its Big 4 Agenda on Housing would initiate a programme to construct decent houses that Kibra residents can own under an affordable plan but only if Mariga is elected MP.





“If you are a resident of Kibra, as the Jubilee Government we want to construct houses, so that if you are paying for instance Ksh.4,000 or Ksh.5,000 after 15 years the house becomes yours,” said Ruto.





The DP said if Mariga wins the contest, plans to have a technical training college constructed in Kibra would kick off the following day.





He further assured residents that the various construction projects that will be initiated in Kibra will tap on local labour, thus provide a source of livelihood for thousands of jobless individuals in the area.





“I am also aware that so many youths here have no jobs…. If you elect Mariga on November 7, on November 8 we shall sit down with him so that by next year we have a training college here,” he added.





At the same time, the DP condemned the chaotic incidents witnessed in the ongoing Kibra by-election campaigns urging the various parties to maintain peace.



