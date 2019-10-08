Tuesday October 8, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto promised goodies to Kibra residents, stating that he has a plan to ensure Kibra transformed into a better settlement area.





Speaking when he hosted leaders from Nairobi County, at his posh Karen Office, Ruto seized the moment to campaign for Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga, in the upcoming Kibra by-election, promising to change Kibra’s fortunes for good if Jubilee wins.





"Kibra and other informal settlements in Nairobi will be among the major beneficiaries of the Government’s housing plan under the Big 4 Agenda," Ruto stated.





He went on to urge current leaders to step up in their administration and work towards Kibra's transformation.





"It is therefore incumbent upon leaders from the area to ensure this affordable and decent shelter dream for every Kenyan is realised," Ruto rallied.





During the event, McDonald Mariga campaigned to the grassroots leaders.



