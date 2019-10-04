Friday October 4, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has paid tribute to his staff member, Anthony Kariuki, who died last Friday through a grisly road accident along Outering Road, describing him as a sharp, dependable, industrious, committed and creative.





Speaking on Friday during the funeral service at PCEA, Ngundu Church in Kamulu, Machakos County, Ruto said Mr Kariuki was a man with tremendous sense of placid disposition, intellect and full of positive attitude.





“In any assignment he (Anthony) was involved, you knew it would turn out to be better.”

“He made priceless contributions to my Office.”





“He was inimitable,” said Ruto.





Ruto was accompanied by Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, and his Buuri counterpart, Mugambi Rindikiri.





While pledging to support the family, the Deputy President regretted that he had lost a valued and professional worker.





The DP promised to take care of Anthony’s wife and children, including paying their school fees.





Until his demise, Anthony was the Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the Deputy President.





Previously, he worked at the Nation Media Group as the Digital Editor and Plan International East and Southern Africa as the Social and Web Editor.





He leaves behind a wife, Christine Wakio, and two children, Darren Macharia and Deina Nyambura.



