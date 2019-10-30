Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Former President Mwai Kibaki’s personal doctor, Dr Dan Gikonyo, has revealed how National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, assisted the former President after he was involved in a grisly accident in Makutano along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in 2022.





In an interview with a local TV station, Dr Gikonyo, who is a renowned cardiologist, revealed how Raila Odinga took charge of Kibaki’s health once he was involved in the accident that left him in a coma for some days.





Dr Gikonyo says Raila took charge of Kibaki's transportation to England for further treatment, despite frustrations from then President Daniel Moi's Government.





He said that Raila secured seats for the three of them in the first-class cabin of a Kenya Airways flight after the airline had insisted that it could only give them free seats at the back of the plane, which Raila said was impossible.





"We still had the old government, we were challenging the old government, they (KQ) were not very cooperative.”





“They gave us three seats at the back of the plane and honourable Raila said "No, we cannot put our President at the back of the plane, we must put him in the first class," Gikonyo said.





Kibaki's doctor further says that the ODM leader even footed the flight costs.





He said he has a lot of respect for Raila even revealing how Raila prepared young men to carry Kibaki when he jetted back from advanced treatment in England.





“I have a lot of respect for Raila,”





“He came with some young men, about eight or nine of them and they carried that stretcher across that aisle to the front on their knees, from the entrance to the front of the plane, I have never forgotten that," he said.



