Friday October 11, 2019 -Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said that he will only work with leaders of good reputation in his plans to form the next government.





Mudavadi said he was under pressure to work with politicians from various parts of the country but said he will not just join hands with everybody, particularly those who have been mentioned in graft cases.





“As much we may say that I should work with leaders from other regions, those leaders must be of good reputation, whose image is not tainted with scandals related to corruption,” he said.





He was responding to former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who asked him to work with Deputy President William Ruto in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Khalwale said that going it alone will not take Mudavadi to the State House but only working with Ruto.





"My brother Mudavadi knows it's a fact that the Western votes alone cannot make him President and by working with the DP will ensure the community will be in the next government. The Deputy President wants to work and walk with us," he said.





“I made a difficult decision to support him in 2013 and I am still for him in 2022. However, he can’t make it to State House alone, and he (Mudavadi) knows this as the Constitution of Kenya has placed the bar of becoming Kenya’s President very high," he added.





The two spoke at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology during the requiem mass for Khalwale's wife, Adelaide Shikanga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



