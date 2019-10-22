Tuesday October 22, 2019 -During the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday in Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto stepped aside for brief chat while Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was making his speech.





According to reports, the Head of State and his deputy walked behind the dais for a brief discussion.





Sources intimated that the move was strategic as the two had agreed not to talk about politics when delivering their speeches and didn’t want to hear Joho’s political speech.





Further, it has now emerged that there was a plot to heckle the DP if he opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in his speech.





A group of youth who had been hired to heckle the DP, however, were chased from the venue by security officers.





Uhuru opted to use his time on the podium to applaud the various men and women who went out of their way to ensure that justice was served, terming them as the country's real heroes.





His deputy, on the other hand, took to the podium and emphasized the need to shun divisive politics that fostered ethnicity.





Governor Joho had tried to bait him by openly asking him to embrace the spirit of the handshake deal as he welcomed him to the podium, but the DP Ruto simply sidestepped the entire topic.





