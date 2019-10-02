Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Kenya Ferry Services and Kenya Navy have said they are unable to recover bodies of a mother and her child who drowned on Sunday evening at Likoni Crossing Channel, Mombasa.





Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter drowned when their car slithered off the ferry into the sea on Sunday at 6.15pm.





Efforts by the Kenya Navy and useless KFS officers to recover the bodies bore no fruits and KFS chairman, Dan Maanzo said on Wednesday that they were unable to get the bodies.





But Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, who was listening to this Government clowns came to the rescue of the deceased family.





He gave them Sh 2 million in cash to help fly in two deep sea diving specialists from South Africa.





Joho offered the cash to the widower, John Wambua, who handed it to officials of Subsea Services who are to bring in the divers.





“We have been following up the salvage operations.”





“Feedback is 'There is a challenge, challenge, challenge'; let us get a concrete solution,” Joho said.



