Friday October 18, 2019 - Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has been on the receiving end after he appointed a dead man as a board member of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).





In a gazette notice dated Thursday 17th October, Mucheru appointed the late Robert Kochalle as a board member of KFCB.





Mr Mucheru came under criticism from Kenyans after appointing the late Kochalle into a Government position.





Kochalle passed away on 28th May, 2018.





However to pacify his action, Mucheru appointed late Kochalle's widow, Charity, to the board on Friday .





''ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru replaces the late Robert Kochalle with his widow Charity as board member of KFCB after public uproar,'' ICT ministry said.





Meanwhile KFCB CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has defended the bizarre reappointment of a dead person to the KFCB board.





According to Mutua, that is a small issue that has been blown out of proportion.





“Small issue being blown out of proportion."



"The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed."



"It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under under Ministry of Sports & Culture,” Mutua said.



