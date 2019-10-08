Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Last weekend during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Meru County, he took to the pulpit with his wife, Rachel, and led the congregants in a worship song.





Ruto’s wife touched the hearts of the congregants who had gathered for the service as she sang the powerful worship song together with her husband.





Rachel, a staunch Christian, nearly broke into tears while leading the worship song after being over-powered by the Holy Spirit .





Before Ruto joined politics, he served in the church with his wife.





They used to go round villages upcountry spreading the gospel of Christ.





Here’s a video of Ruto and his wife leading the worship song in a Meru Church.