Wednesday October 9, 2019 -The search for the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu was boosted on Wednesday after a team led by Kenya Defense Forces divers noticed a strange object.





For 10 days now, the bodies of the two are yet to be retrieved despite sophisticated military equipment and the efforts by hired foreign divers.





Their vehicle plunged into Indian Ocean along Likoni channel in an accident that has attracted national interest given the delayed recovery of the bodies.





KDF and the muilti-agency team discovered a strange artificial object which gives signs of disturbance at the sea, thus forcing them to map the area as center for searching.





Col Lawrence Gituma said divers have mapped an area within the radius with a layer of 1.5 metres of mud that shows signs of disturbance, indicating the presence of a foreign object not common in water.





"In that locality, there is a mud layer of 1.5 meters which showed a sign of disturbance by an artificial object that is not common in the sea," he said.





The multi-agency team consisting of the Kenya Coast Guard and the Kenya Navy is also set to analyse the data of all images collected in the four identified spots that had characteristics of the fallen vehicle.





"The four identified spots that we think have got the same characteristics will be verified by additional technology which is going to be deployed," said Col Gituma.





On Friday, ODM leader Raila Odinga ordered for suspension of dredging activities along Likoni channel to allow divers retrieve the bodies of the two.



