Wednesday October 2, 2019 – Seventy two hours after the ferry tragedy, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has finally broken its silence calling for patience as the retrieval mission slowly progresses.





On Wednesday, Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, assigned his PS Esther Koimet to lead recovery of the two bodies from deep waters of the Likoni channel.





According to Macharia, Koimett will head the recovery process that started on Sunday evening.





Mrs Mariam Kighenda and her daughter, Amanda Mutheu, drowned into the ocean when getting into the ferry on Sunday evening.





Operation of the ferries across the busy Likoni channel was briefly suspended on Wednesday to allow divers retrieve the bodies.





Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) chairman, Dan Mwazo, said operations would be put on hold from 9am to 12 noon.





“We have identified a vessel at 75 feet deep and another at 135 feet.”





“A team led by Kenya Navy officers will attempt to get to first vessel,” KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said.



