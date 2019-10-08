Rites of passage of a Modern Kikuyu man:......

- He starts hustling and gets married at his mid or late 20s, has his first born.

- At his Early 30's, God starts blessing the family, they buy a Toyota probox to facilitate their hustle.

- As "deals" gets juicier he starts wearing those kikuyu checkered shirts.

- He buys a Toyota Fielder and soon buys buroti maguta maguta and starts a mjengo.

- He is pressured by the wife and they start Ngurario and Ruracia in wholesome.

- After the ruracio and the mujengo are done, he buys a Toyota prado. He is now in the mid 40's with 4 kids.

- He joins the local golf clubs and Biashara sasa imenoga kunoga.

- He now starts to get mipango za kando and starts staying out late at night.

- The wife catches him with his mpango.

The wife is cooled down with a trip to Dubai and a brand new Toyota Harrier bought to cool her down further.

- The Mipango's continue and the Wife can’t take his philandering ways anymore.

Bibi anaanza kumuwekea sumu polepole and by the t ime he is 55yrs, poof he goes to meet his maker.







- At the burial, kunajitokeza bibi wengine watatu in black googles and kids that resemble the ninja even vitambis.

Arûme tûrî aa Ngai ~ Wanaume ni wa Mungu....!!