- He starts hustling and gets married at his mid or late 20s, has his first born.
- At his Early 30's, God starts blessing the family, they buy a Toyota probox to facilitate their hustle.
- As "deals" gets juicier he starts wearing those kikuyu checkered shirts.
- He buys a Toyota Fielder and soon buys buroti maguta maguta and starts a mjengo.
- He is pressured by the wife and they start Ngurario and Ruracia in wholesome.
- After the ruracio and the mujengo are done, he buys a Toyota prado. He is now in the mid 40's with 4 kids.
- He joins the local golf clubs and Biashara sasa imenoga kunoga.
- He now starts to get mipango za kando and starts staying out late at night.
- The wife catches him with his mpango.
The wife is cooled down with a trip to Dubai and a brand new Toyota Harrier bought to cool her down further.
- The Mipango's continue and the Wife can’t take his philandering ways anymore.
- At the burial, kunajitokeza bibi wengine watatu in black googles and kids that resemble the ninja even vitambis.
Arûme tûrî aa Ngai ~ Wanaume ni wa Mungu....!!
