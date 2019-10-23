Wednesday, October 23, 2019-

Sex for jobs is something that has been happening in many work-places.





Some bosses don’t even look at qualifications and experience as long as you dish out their flesh to them.





And even if you are experienced and qualified for the job , they must slide into your pants before giving you the job.





A section of ladies started a debate where they discussed whether they can dish out their flesh in exchange for jobs and the reaction is interesting.





It’s now clear that many women use their private parts to get jobs.





Just see the reaction.



