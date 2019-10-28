Monday October 28, 2019 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO, Twalib Mbarak, has said his commission is investigating 8 Counties over allegations of corruption and misuse of public resources.





Speaking at a Naivasha hotel on Monday, Twalib said some Counties under the leadership of Governors, cannot account for millions they have been receiving from the National Treasury.





He also said that their investigations have shown that the funds cannot be accounted for.

Twalib said that the greatest responsibilities lie with the Governor and Finance Officers and they will be arrested once EACC forward files to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





“Investigations in the affected Counties are at different stages, some at a very advanced level,” he said.





Twalib also said that several County bosses have been tasked with explaining how they utilised the funds channeled by the national Government.





“It is too early to say we are recommending their prosecution.”





“We are not in a hurry to take Governors to court but the message to them is that a crime investigation does not expire,” Twalib said.



