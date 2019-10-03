Thursday October 3, 2019 -State House Digital Innovation Secretary Dennis Itumbi on Wednesday claimed that ODM leader Raila Odinga donated Sh1.4 million towards Imran Okoth's campaigns.





On his Twitter account, Itumbi asked Kibra residents to 'eat' the money from Odinga but vote for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.





"ODM fundraiser towards Kibra campaign tonight raises about Sh11 million. Raila Odinga reportedly contributed Sh1.4 million Kula pesa ya Baba, pigia Mariga Kura! Let The People Decide!" he wrote.





On Tuesday, ODM party held a Parliamentary Group meeting at Parliament where it was agreed that all MPs contribute at least Sh50,000 to the campaign kitty.





“The meeting was majorly about the Kibra campaigns. We want to involve the MPs. We have agreed on a certain amount, but we have said they can contribute as much as they can,” Junet Mohamed said.





He noted that the party candidate for Kibra by-election Imran Okoth does not have money but he exuded confidence that he shall win.





"Our candidate does not have the kind of money that is being pumped in Kibra by gamblers and illicit traders.





"So we are here to ensure his message is not drowned in the cheap politics of voter bribery that is now being introduced in Kibra. He will win. #VoteImran #ForwardTogether," he wrote.





