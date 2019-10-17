Thursday, October 17, 2019 - Sexy KTN anchor, Sharon Momanyi, is in love.





After her much publicized affair with K24’s Eric Njoka flopped, she moved on and found a new lover, a man she keeps on flaunting on her Instagram page.





The couple has been serving us relationship goals and from the look of things, they look happy together.





However, we hope that the fate that be-fell Dennis Okari won’t fall on this young man.





Most TV girls are glorified prostitutes and dating them is like putting your foot in a hole.





Here are photos of Sharon Momanyi and her bae.





Here are photos of Sharon Momanyi’s previous bonk-mate Eric Njoka.