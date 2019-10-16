Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been stunning Kenyans with his new fashion style.





These days, he slays like the 90s kids by rocking funny bling bling and flashy clothes mostly associated with young boys who have just crossed over from adolescence.





The controversial Governor recently told off those who are criticizing his mode of dressing and said that the constitution doesn’t define how a leader should dress.





See his latest fashion madness.