Monday October 14, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again embarrassed his deputy, William Ruto, after he tried to black mail him.





According to sources, Uhuru reached out to his deputy last week and asked him to mobilise Jubilee MPs to support amendments to the Public Finance Management Act on borrowing and set the ceiling at Sh9 trillion.





While Ruto agreed to whip the MPs and asked the president to call for a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.





The DP then asked him to d on a Jubilee T-shirt in solidarity with Kibra by-election candidate, McDonald Mariga.





But Uhuru, sensing blackmail, reached out to ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, and asked him to persuade opposition MPs to support the amendment.





“It’s true the President reached out to Mr Odinga who assured him of his support, because it was politically strategic for him not to go the PG way,” said an impeccable source.





However, Ruto through his spokesman, David Mugonyi, dismissed the story as “a cock and bull” story and urged Jubilee Party supporters to ignore it.



